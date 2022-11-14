Left Menu

Fire in animal shelter in Mumbai damages huts; none hurt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 20:19 IST
Seven to eight shanties were damaged in a fire that broke out in an animal shelter along KK Marg in Byculla in central Mumbai on Monday, though no one was hurt in the incident, officials said.

The blaze broke out at Tabela Number 2 at 11:30 am and spread to other structures, leaving the area engulfed in thick smoke for a while, he said.

''A level two (mid-intensity) fire call was given. Personnel from the fire brigade and police, eight fire engines, a water tanker as well as an ambulance, breathing apparatus vehicle and quick response vehicle were deployed,'' he informed.

The fire was doused at 1:40 pm, the official said, adding a probe was underway to find out the cause of the fire.

