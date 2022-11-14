Left Menu

Canada gives Ukraine $500mln, sanctions more Russians -statement

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 20:20 IST
Canada will provide Ukraine with another $500 million in additional military assistance in addition to sanctions on another nearly two dozen Russians, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Monday amid the G20 summit.

The additional funding adds to the $3.4 billion Canadian assistance to Kyiv so far for its defense against Russia's invasion and will help fund military, surveillance and communications equipment, fuel and medical supplies, the statement said.

Monday's sanctions target 23 Russian individuals "involved in gross and systematic human rights violations against Russian opposition leaders," including police officers, prosecutors, judges and prison officials, Trudeau's office said.

