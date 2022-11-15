Left Menu

BRIEF-UK PM Sunak Indicates He Will Keep ‘Triple Lock’ On UK State Pension - Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 04:16 IST
BRIEF-UK PM Sunak Indicates He Will Keep ‘Triple Lock’ On UK State Pension - Bloomberg News

Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* UK PM SUNAK INDICATES HE WILL KEEP ‘TRIPLE LOCK’ ON UK STATE PENSION - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: [ https://bloom.bg/3hxd7dq]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

