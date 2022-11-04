Trump to announce the launch of a 2024 presidential campaign on Nov 14- Axios
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 18:09 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's inner circle is discussing announcing the launch of a 2024 presidential campaign on Nov 14, Axios reported on Friday, citing three sources familiar with the discussions.
Trump teased a strong possibility of a comeback during a rally in Iowa on Thursday.
"And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again," the former president said during the rally on Thursday night, teasing a 2024 bid.
