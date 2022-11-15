South Korea's Yoon, China's Xi to hold summit in Bali -Yonhap
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will hold a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali on Tuesday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.
The meeting will take place at 0900 GMT as the two leaders are in the Indonesian island to attend the G20 summit, the agency said.
