Sohna man duped of Rs 22K by two posing as SHO, lawyer

A Sohna resident was duped of over Rs 22,000 by two persons posing as police officer and lawyer, officials said on Monday.

The incident happened in July and the complaint was filed online the same day, but an FIR was registered four months later on Sunday at the Cyber Crime police station, south. According to the complaint filed by Subhash Chand, a resident of Sohna, the incident took place on July 1 when a person, who identified himself as SHO Vikram from Palam Vihar Police Station, told him that there is an FIR against him as he is not paying his EMIs.

''I was in doubt so I called a known police officer from Sohna station and he confirmed Vikram was the name of a police officer. ''I called him again and asked what to do and he gave me an advocate's number. I called that advocate, Rajat Gupta. Gupta asked me to pay the amount and I transferred Rs 13,890 and Rs 8,840 in two transactions. After the payment, I realised I was duped and I filed a complaint,'' according to the complaint. An FIR has been registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of the IPC at Cyber Crime police station, South.

