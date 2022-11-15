Left Menu

Good coordination with police in frontier states after BSF's jurisdiction extended: DG

While inaugurating the All-India Police Equestrian Competition here, he said BSF is getting help from all bordering states after its jurisdiction was extended up to 580 km in the states along the countrys international boundary. A total of 18 teams of police from various states and Central forces are taking part in the equestrian event.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 15-11-2022 07:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 07:48 IST
A good coordination with police in frontier states has been proving helpful in preventing infiltration following the extended jurisdiction of Border Security Force, its Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh said here on Monday. While inaugurating the All-India Police Equestrian Competition here, he said BSF is getting help from all bordering states after its jurisdiction was extended up to 580 km in the states along the country's international boundary. BSF personnel along with state police work in a coordinated manner which put a check on infiltration, he said. He said infiltrators have also understood that extended BSF jurisdiction will lead to action against them.

''There is fencing on the Bangladesh border in 90 per cent of areas but there are some areas where fence work is not possible,'' the BSF DG said. A total of 18 teams of police from various states and Central forces are taking part in the equestrian event. A total of 35 competitions will be held over the next 12 days.

