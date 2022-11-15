Left Menu

2 IEDs found near police post in Jammu, destroyed by bomb squad

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-11-2022 08:54 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 08:54 IST
2 IEDs found near police post in Jammu, destroyed by bomb squad
  • Country:
  • India

Two improvised explosive devices found near a police post were destroyed on Tuesday in a controlled explosion on the outskirts of Jammu, an official said.

The weight of each device was 500 grams and they were kept inside a black coloured backpack near their Phallian Mandal post in the Satwari area, he said.

Late on Monday evening, a patrol team found the backpack following which the area was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad called to examine it, the police official said. The squad found the two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along with timers and later, they were destroyed in a controlled explosion around 12.25 am on Tuesday, the official said.

He said the timely detection of the IEDs, averted a major terror incident in Jammu.

The official said a case has been registered and further investigation is on, and did not rule out the possibility of airdropping of the IEDs by a drone from across the border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022