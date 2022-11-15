SIT formed to probe Bajrang Dal activist's killing in Jharkhand

A 15-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the killing of a Bajrang Dal activist at Chakradharpur in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.

The SIT, with Chakradharpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Kapil Chaudhary as its head, will probe the incident and nab the culprits at the earliest, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI on Monday.

Several Hindu outfits had on Monday called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh across the district, seeking action against the accused. Shops were shut and vehicles largely remained off the roads.

Agitators demonstrated by burning tyres at important junctions in the district.

According to the SP, no untoward incident was reported from any part of the district.

Asked whether any headway has been made in the case, the SP said the culprits have been identified and raids were on to apprehend them.

Bajrang Dal activist Kamaldev Giri (35) died after unidentified criminals allegedly hurled bombs at him near Bharat Bhawan Chowk in Chakradharpur, around100 km from Jamshedpur, on Saturday evening, sparking tension in the area.

Supporters of Bajrang Dal had blocked the Chakradharpur-Ranchi road for around three hours following the incident, seeking immediate action against the accused.

They called off the protest after police intervened and assured them of justice.

The administration clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC on the town the day after the incident took place.

Clashes had broken out at Pawan Chowk between two groups of people on Sunday, despite the prohibitory orders in place, when Giri’s body was being taken for cremation by his supporters.

''Mild force'' had to be used to bring the situation under control, the police had said.

