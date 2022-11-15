Left Menu

Peeni Henare departs to UK for bilateral defence meeting

“This will be my first trip to Europe as Minister of Defence, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to enhance New Zealand’s working relationship with UK as a valued partner,” Peeni Henare said.

15-11-2022
The visit will also enable the Minister to meet NZDF personnel deployed to the UK as part of NZ’s contribution to Ukraine’s self-defence effort against Russia’s unprovoked and illegal invasion. Image Credit: Twitter(@PeeniHenare)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Minister of Defence Peeni Henare departs for the United Kingdom tomorrow to meet with Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace to discuss the UK and New Zealand's shared security interests and ongoing defence co-operation.

The visit will also enable the Minister to meet NZDF personnel deployed to the UK as part of NZ's contribution to Ukraine's self-defence effort against Russia's unprovoked and illegal invasion.

"People are our most valuable asset, and it's wonderful to have this opportunity to see first-hand the meaningful contribution NZDF is making. I am looking forward to meeting our personnel as they share their valuable skills and experience with Ukrainian armed forces.

"Their efforts embody New Zealand's commitment to the international rules-based system and the value our nation places on protecting territorial integrity and sovereignty," Peeni Henare said.

The Minister will then travel to Cambodia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) before returning to New Zealand on 26 November.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release )

