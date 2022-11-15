UK jobless rate rises to 3.6%, vacancies fall again

Britain's unemployment rate rose to 3.6% in the three months to September and vacancies fell for a fifth time in a row as employers worried about the outlook for the economy, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the jobless rate to remain at 3.5%. The number of people in employment fell by 52,000, more than the median forecast in the poll for a 25,000 drop.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)