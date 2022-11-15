Left Menu

Primates seized in Assam

Two persons have been arrested for trying to smuggle seven primates in a truck in Assams Hailakandi district, a top police officer said. The vehicle was coming from neighbouring Mizoram when it was intercepted on Monday night.Hailakandi superintendent of police Navneet Mahanta said the truck had jumped a signal for checking at Ramnathpur near the Assam-Mizoram border.On being alerted, personnel of Jamira Police Station erected a naka check-point and intercepted the truck.

PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 15-11-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 13:24 IST
Primates seized in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been arrested for trying to smuggle seven primates in a truck in Assam’s Hailakandi district, a top police officer said. The vehicle was coming from neighbouring Mizoram when it was intercepted on Monday night.

Hailakandi superintendent of police Navneet Mahanta said the truck had jumped a signal for checking at Ramnathpur near the Assam-Mizoram border.

On being alerted, personnel of Jamira Police Station erected a ‘naka’ (check-point) and intercepted the truck. The animals were recovered while searching the vehicle, Mahanta said. The driver and the handyman of the truck have been arrested, the SP said.

Veterinary doctors were called in to examine the animals which were later handed to the forest department.

''The animals would be worth several crores in the international market. We are investigating the matter,'' the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022