Russia's Lavrov says West tried to 'politicise' G20 declaration
Reuters | Bali | Updated: 15-11-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 15:17 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Western countries had tried to "politicise" a joint declaration at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali.
The draft declaration by leaders of the G20, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, said "most" members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it was exacerbating fragilities in the global economy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Group of 20
- Western
- Sergei Lavrov
- Bali
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-U.N., Turkey, Ukraine press ahead with Black Sea grain deal despite Russian pullout
Ukraine: Barrage of Russian strikes on key infrastructure
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Blasts heard in Kyiv
Debris of Russian missile downed by Ukraine lands in Moldovan village
Russian missile downed by Ukraine lands in Moldovan village - interior ministry