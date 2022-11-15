Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov says West tried to 'politicise' G20 declaration

Reuters | Bali | Updated: 15-11-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 15:17 IST
Russia's Lavrov says West tried to 'politicise' G20 declaration
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Western countries had tried to "politicise" a joint declaration at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali.

The draft declaration by leaders of the G20, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, said "most" members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it was exacerbating fragilities in the global economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022