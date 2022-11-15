Newborn found abandoned in coconut grove

Erode (TN), Nov 15 (PTI): A newborn was found abandoned in a coconut grove on Tuesday, said police here.

According to the police, Ranjeeth, aged 24, found the infant after hearing her cry and informed the people nearby. Later, they told the police who took the baby to the government Erode hospital. The police said they have registered a case and begun a probe to find out who had abandoned the baby. It is suspected that the mother delivered the baby in the grove as there were blood stains on the ground, said the police.

