Man shot at by bike-borne miscreants in Gurugram

A 22-year-old man was shot at allegedly by three bike-borne miscreants in the Badshahpur area here, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened on Monday night at around 10.30 when Ankit and his friend Himanshu were standing outside another friend's house in Guga Colony, they said.

In a complaint filed by Himanshu, he alleged that the three masked bike-borne men asked them about the whereabouts of their friend Dinesh to which Ankit told them that he was not there, they said.

Following this, one of the miscrents fired in the air and then shot Ankit and fled from the spot, the complaint said.

Ankit sustained injuried in his left eye and was rushed to a civil hospital from where doctors referred him to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital in critical condition, police said.

An FIR has been registered against the three unknown men under sections 307 (murder attempt), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act at Badshahpur police station, SHO (Badshahpur) inspector Madan Lal said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused and further investigation is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)