Left Menu

Man shot at by bike-borne miscreants in Gurugram

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 16:59 IST
Man shot at by bike-borne miscreants in Gurugram
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man was shot at allegedly by three bike-borne miscreants in the Badshahpur area here, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened on Monday night at around 10.30 when Ankit and his friend Himanshu were standing outside another friend's house in Guga Colony, they said.

In a complaint filed by Himanshu, he alleged that the three masked bike-borne men asked them about the whereabouts of their friend Dinesh to which Ankit told them that he was not there, they said.

Following this, one of the miscrents fired in the air and then shot Ankit and fled from the spot, the complaint said.

Ankit sustained injuried in his left eye and was rushed to a civil hospital from where doctors referred him to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital in critical condition, police said.

An FIR has been registered against the three unknown men under sections 307 (murder attempt), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act at Badshahpur police station, SHO (Badshahpur) inspector Madan Lal said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused and further investigation is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022