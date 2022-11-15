Left Menu

HC asks MCD to respond to plea to fill teachers' vacancies, provide infrastructure in schools

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 18:09 IST
Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on a plea seeking direction to fill teachers' vacancies in municipal schools and to install CCTV cameras and biometric machines in each school.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued a notice to the MCD on the petition, which has also sought to make available proper infrastructure, including permanent structure, classrooms, drinking water and toilet facilities and computer labs, in the schools.

The high court listed the matter for hearing on March 27.

Petitioner Salek Chand Jain said he had made several representations to the authorities for completion of school infrastructure and filling vacancies in various disciplines.

The petition, filed through JK Gupta, also sought installation of CCTV cameras in MCD schools and appointment of security guards for students' safety.

''Due to lack of faculty, students in the MCD schools cannot get quality education. Similarly, due to the vacant posts of the security guards, children of MCD schools are unsafe particularly minor girls as there are several instances of outraging modesty of girls in schools,'' the plea claimed.

