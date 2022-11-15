Left Menu

G20 leaders see deteriorating debt issues in some middle-income countries - draft

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies will express concern about the "deteriorating debt situation" facing some vulnerable middle-income countries, and call on all official and private creditors to respond swiftly to requests for debt treatment.

A draft of the G20 leaders declaration seen by Reuters includes far stronger language about debt issues and acknowledges that the problems extend far beyond just the poorest nations.

The draft stressed the importance of all official and private creditors participating in debt relief and shouldering a fair burden. But it did not mention China, which has been criticized by Western countries and international financial institutions for delaying debt restructuring efforts.

