Left Menu

Guj HC judge recuses himself from hearing regular bail plea of Teesta Setalvad

Setalvad is out on interim bail granted to her by the Supreme Court on September 2.The Ahmedabad crime branch had registered a First Information Report FIR against Setalvad, former DGP RB Sreekumar and ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the clean chit given by the SIT to then chief minister Narendra Modi and others in 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.Setalvad and co-accused Sreekumar were taken into custody on July 25.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-11-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 19:31 IST
Guj HC judge recuses himself from hearing regular bail plea of Teesta Setalvad
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat High Court judge Justice Samir Dave on Tuesday recused himself from hearing the regular bail plea of activist Teesta Setalvad in connection with a case of the alleged fabrication of evidence to frame innocent people concerning the 2002 Gujarat riots.

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice Samir Dave, he said ''not before me,'' but didn't assign any reason. Setalvad is out on interim bail granted to her by the Supreme Court on September 2.

The Ahmedabad crime branch had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Setalvad, former DGP RB Sreekumar and ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the clean chit given by the SIT to then chief minister Narendra Modi and others in 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.

Setalvad and co-accused Sreekumar were taken into custody on July 25. Their bail pleas were rejected by the sessions court on July 30, after which they approached the High Court. Meanwhile, Setalvad secured interim bail from the top court. Later, the HC let out Sreekumar on interim bail.

A day before, another bench of the high court had extended by ten days the interim bail of Sreekumar pending the disposal of his regular bail plea by the sessions court. Setalvad and the two ex-IPS officers were booked under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to forgery, giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of a capital offence, criminal conspiracy, etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022