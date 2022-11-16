Left Menu

Gurugram: Two workers of fake pathlab arrested

The police said the team nabbed Vikas and Rahul Saini who said there were technician and that lab operator Priya, wife of Naveen, is a resident of Inchhapuri village.Police said the two could not produce any document related to the lab. The lab operator woman was not found at the lab during the raid, said Inderjeet Yadav, the DSP of CM flying squad.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 16-11-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 00:22 IST
Gurugram: Two workers of fake pathlab arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Two technical workers were nabbed from an alleged illegal pathlab in Pataudi here while its operator, a woman, is on the run, officials said Tuesday. The action was taken by a joint team of the chief minister flying squad and the Health Department. According to the police, the team conducted a raid at Navya PathLab, located on Siwadi road, Pataudi. The police said the team nabbed Vikas and Rahul Saini who said there were technician and that lab operator Priya, wife of Naveen, is a resident of Inchhapuri village.

Police said the two could not produce any document related to the lab. The lab was being run without any permission and also it did not comply with the guideline of biomedical waste management, they said.

''The accused used a fake stamp in the name of Praveen as a diploma holder in medical laboratory technology (DMLT). The lab operator woman was not found at the lab during the raid,'' said Inderjeet Yadav, the DSP of CM flying squad. ''An FIR has been registered. The accused Rahul and Vikas were arrested and were let off on bail. Further probe is underway and lab operator Priya also will be arrested soon,'' said inspector Rakesh Kumar, SHO of Pataudi police station. PTI COR TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
3
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1....

 United States
4
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022