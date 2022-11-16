Left Menu

Lithuanian president says 'every inch of NATO territory must be defended'

NATO member Lithuania's president said Tuesday evening that 'every inch of NATO territory' must be defended after an explosion was reported in a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine. "Concerning news from Poland tonight on at least two explosions. Keeping a close contact with our Polish friends.

16-11-2022
NATO member Lithuania's president said Tuesday evening that 'every inch of NATO territory' must be defended after an explosion was reported in a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine.

"Concerning news from Poland tonight on at least two explosions. Keeping a close contact with our Polish friends. Lithuania stands in strong solidarity with Poland. Every inch of NATO territory must be defended!." President Gitanas Nauseda tweeted.

