Lithuanian president says 'every inch of NATO territory must be defended'
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 16-11-2022 01:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 01:25 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
NATO member Lithuania's president said Tuesday evening that 'every inch of NATO territory' must be defended after an explosion was reported in a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine.
"Concerning news from Poland tonight on at least two explosions. Keeping a close contact with our Polish friends. Lithuania stands in strong solidarity with Poland. Every inch of NATO territory must be defended!." President Gitanas Nauseda tweeted.
