Police: Off-duty officer shoots 2, 1 fatally, kills herself in US

An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police said.The shootings happened shortly before 730 pm on Monday at a home in Rochester, police said.

PTI | Rochester | Updated: 16-11-2022 02:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 02:50 IST
An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police said.

The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 pm on Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police officer Tiffani Gatson of the city of Greece, a Rochester suburb, shot 27-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman and then turned the gun on herself, Lt Greg Bello of the Rochester police said.

Solis was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Gatson, 29, was taken to a hospital, where she died. The remaining victim was being treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds that police said were not life-threatening.

While Bello said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, he did not provide details.

Greece Police Chief Michael Wood said in a statement that he wanted to express his department's ''collective sorrow and grief''. Wood said his agency would cooperate with the Rochester department and the state attorney general's office in the investigation into the shooting.

