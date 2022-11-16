Polish foreign ministry says Russian-produced rocket fell on village
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-11-2022 04:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 04:39 IST
- Country:
- Poland
A Russian-produced rocket fell on the Polish village of Przewodow, near the Ukrainian border, at 3:40 p.m. local time, the Polish foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The ministry said it had summoned the Russian ambassador over the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement