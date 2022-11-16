Left Menu

Russian billionaire Deripaska's employee pleads not guilty to evading U.S. sanctions

According to the September indictment, Shriki arranged the $3.1 million sale of the music studio in 2019 for Deripaska's benefit, and arranged in 2020 for Deripaska's girlfriend to travel to the United States for the child's birth. Her next court date was set for June 15, 2023.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 04:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 04:50 IST
Russian billionaire Deripaska's employee pleads not guilty to evading U.S. sanctions

A New Jersey woman who U.S. prosecutors say helped Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska evade U.S. sanctions pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of violating sanctions and destroying evidence.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan say Olga Shriki, who began working for Deripaska in New York in 2013, continued arranging financial transactions for the aluminum magnate after the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned him in 2018 in response to Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. Shriki, who was arrested in September and released on a $2 million bond, entered her plea before U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel.

In sanctioning Deripaska, the 54-year-old founder of aluminum company Rusal , the Treasury Department said he operated in the Russian energy sector and allegedly acted or purported to act on behalf of a senior Russian government official. Russia has denied meddling in the election.

He was charged in September with sanctions violations for allegedly using the U.S. financial system to maintain three luxury properties, employing a woman to buy a California music studio on his behalf and arranging to have his girlfriend travel to the United States from Russia to bear his children. According to the September indictment, Shriki arranged the $3.1 million sale of the music studio in 2019 for Deripaska's benefit, and arranged in 2020 for Deripaska's girlfriend to travel to the United States for the child's birth.

Her next court date was set for June 15, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
4
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1....

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022