Global leaders to hold emergency meeting over Poland deaths
Reuters | Bali | Updated: 16-11-2022 06:19 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 06:19 IST
Global leaders who were gathering for the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, held an emergency meeting on Wednesday after two people in Poland were killed in explosions that Ukraine said were caused by Russian missiles.
Leaders from the United States, Germany, Canada, Netherlands, Japan, Spain, Italy, France and the UK are expected to discuss the situation.
