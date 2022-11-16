Left Menu

Indonesia leader tells G20 meeting that countries must "stop the war"

Reuters | Bali | Updated: 16-11-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 11:09 IST
Joko Widodo Image Credit: kremlin.ru
  • Indonesia

Indonesia leader and chair of the Group of 20 major economies, Joko Widodo, on Wednesday said countries must "stop the war", in opening remarks at a meeting during the G20 summit.

His comments come amid discussion on economic impacts of the war in Ukraine and concerns about blasts near Poland's border with Ukraine.

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

