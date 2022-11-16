Indonesia leader tells G20 meeting that countries must "stop the war"
Reuters | Bali | Updated: 16-11-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 11:09 IST
Indonesia leader and chair of the Group of 20 major economies, Joko Widodo, on Wednesday said countries must "stop the war", in opening remarks at a meeting during the G20 summit.
His comments come amid discussion on economic impacts of the war in Ukraine and concerns about blasts near Poland's border with Ukraine.
