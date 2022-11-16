Left Menu

Kerala HC stays further proceedings in contract case against actress Sunny Leone

She said they were put to untold misery, irreparable loss in making them face what she called a long-drawn process of trial when no material or clear evidence against them has been found.The crime branch was investigating into the case that was registered on a complaint from Shiyas Kunjumohammed, a coordinator of the programme, from Ernakulam district.In his complaint, Kunjumohammed has alleged that Leone and others breached the contract despite receiving Rs 39 lakhs for performing stage shows in Kerala and abroad.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 16-11-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 12:26 IST
Kerala HC stays further proceedings in contract case against actress Sunny Leone
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed further proceedings in the breach of contract case registered against Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and two others by the Crime Branch wing of the state police.

Justice Ziyad Rahman stayed the proceedings considering the plea filed by the actress seeking to quash the FIR filed against her by the crime branch for allegedly breaching terms of a contract supposedly entered into with a firm for a stage performance in Kozhikode four years ago.

In her plea, the actress has rejected the allegations against her, her husband and their employee, contending that the charges would not constitute the ingredients of the alleged offences. She has claimed they were not involved in any crime till date. She said they were put to untold misery, irreparable loss in making them face what she called a long-drawn process of trial when no material or clear evidence against them has been found.

The crime branch was investigating into the case that was registered on a complaint from Shiyas Kunjumohammed, a coordinator of the programme, from Ernakulam district.

In his complaint, Kunjumohammed has alleged that Leone and others breached the contract despite receiving Rs 39 lakhs for performing stage shows in Kerala and abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022