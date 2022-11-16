Left Menu

China says no information to offer after Xi-Sunak meeting cancelled

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-11-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 12:59 IST
Mao Ning Image Credit: Wikipedia
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday that she had no information to offer on the cancellation of the meeting between Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President Xi Jinping of China.

The remarks were made after a Downing Street spokesperson said that a planned meeting between the two leaders at the G20 summit was cancelled due to scheduling issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

