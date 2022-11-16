China says no information to offer after Xi-Sunak meeting cancelled
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday that she had no information to offer on the cancellation of the meeting between Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President Xi Jinping of China.
The remarks were made after a Downing Street spokesperson said that a planned meeting between the two leaders at the G20 summit was cancelled due to scheduling issues.
