2 dead as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Two teachers died and another was injured when their car fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Wednesday, police said.

The car was on its way to Silpata from Adi Badri when it plunged into a 300-metre gorge.

Two teachers died on, while another has been hospitalised, it said.

The deceased have been identified as Umed Singh Negi (45) and Himanshu (45). Negi and Himanshu were from Dehradun and Vikas Nagar respectively, police said.

The injured teacher was identified as 36-year-old Lalit, a resident of Haldwani, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)