Four terror associates arrested in Srinagar

Four militant associates of The Resistance Front TRF outfit, involved in grenade attacks in Srinagar, were arrested here, police said. Explosives and ammunition were recovered from them.Four terror associates of TRF arrested by Srinagar Police. These terror associates were involved in grenade attacks in Srinagar used to provide logistical support to active terrorists of TRF, the Srinagar Police said on Twitter.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-11-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 13:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four militant associates of The Resistance Front (TRF) outfit, involved in grenade attacks in Srinagar, were arrested here, police said. Explosives and ammunition were recovered from them.

''Four terror associates of TRF arrested by Srinagar Police. These terror associates were involved in grenade attacks in Srinagar & used to provide logistical support to active terrorists of TRF,'' the Srinagar Police said on Twitter. A case has been registered under relevant sections of UAPA, the police added.

