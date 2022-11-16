Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

An oil tanker off the coast of Oman has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone amid heightened tensions with Iran, an official said on Wednesday.

The attack happened Tuesday night off the coast of Oman, the Mideast-based defence official told The Associated Press. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they did not have authorisation to discuss the attack publicly. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a British military organisation in the region monitoring shipping, told the AP: "We are aware of an incident and it's being investigated at this time."

