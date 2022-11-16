Left Menu

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

An oil tanker off the coast of Oman has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone amid heightened tensions with Iran, an official said on Wednesday.The attack happened Tuesday night off the coast of Oman, the Mideast-based defence official told The Associated Press.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 16-11-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 14:12 IST
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An oil tanker off the coast of Oman has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone amid heightened tensions with Iran, an official said on Wednesday.

The attack happened Tuesday night off the coast of Oman, the Mideast-based defence official told The Associated Press. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they did not have authorisation to discuss the attack publicly. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a British military organisation in the region monitoring shipping, told the AP: "We are aware of an incident and it's being investigated at this time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022