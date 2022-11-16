Left Menu

UK PM Sunak says Raab investigation is 'right course of action'

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-11-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 16:19 IST
Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Image Credit:Twitter (@RishiSunak)
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that an investigation requested by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab into formal complaints about Raab's behaviour was the correct course of action.

"I know that you will be keen to address the complaints made against you and agree that proceeding in this way is the right course of action," Sunak told Raab in a letter.

"Integrity, professionalism and accountability are core values of this Government. It is right that these matters are investigated fully."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

