UK PM Sunak says Raab investigation is 'right course of action'

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that an investigation requested by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab into formal complaints about Raab's behaviour was the correct course of action.

"I know that you will be keen to address the complaints made against you and agree that proceeding in this way is the right course of action," Sunak told Raab in a letter.

"Integrity, professionalism and accountability are core values of this Government. It is right that these matters are investigated fully."

