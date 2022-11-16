Poland says missile blast likely unfortunate accident

Poland's president said on Wednesday that there are no indications that the missile blast in Poland that killed two people was an "intentional attack", describing it as mostly likely an unfortunate accident.

President Andrzej Duda said it was mostly likely a Ukrainian missile that fell in Poland, but he also said that the ultimate responsibility lies with Russia, which launched a barrage of missile attacks on Ukraine on Tuesday.

