Polish president says missile that hit village was probably 'old' S-300 rocket

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-11-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 17:10 IST
Andrzej Duda Image Credit: Twitter (@AndrzejDuda)
The missile that caused an explosion in a Polish village near the Ukrainian border was probably an S-300, the Polish president said on Wednesday.

"From the information that we and our allies have, it was an S-300 rocket made in the Soviet Union, an old rocket and there is no evidence that it was launched by the Russian side," Andrzej Duda said. "It is highly probable that it was fired by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense."

