Belarus says signs import substitution agreement with Russia worth $1.74 bln
Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 17:16 IST
- Country:
- Belarus
Belarus said on Wednesday that it had signed a credit agreement worth 105 billion roubles ($1.74 billion) with Russia to finance import substitution projects.
Belarusian companies will produce a wide range of goods for Russia, from basic components to large ready-made equipment, a Belarusian government official was quoted by state media as saying earlier this month.
