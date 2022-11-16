Belarus says signs import substitution agreement with Russia worth $1.74 bln

Belarus said on Wednesday that it had signed a credit agreement worth 105 billion roubles ($1.74 billion) with Russia to finance import substitution projects.

Belarusian companies will produce a wide range of goods for Russia, from basic components to large ready-made equipment, a Belarusian government official was quoted by state media as saying earlier this month.

