Russia bars entry to Irish PM and 51 others

The ban - also including Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, the foreign, justice and finance ministers and a number of parliamentarians - was the latest in a barrage of largely symbolic moves by Russia against prominent figures from Western countries that have condemned its war in Ukraine. As a member of the European Union, Ireland has joined sanctions against Russia over its Feb. 24 invasion and the two countries have expelled some of each other's diplomats.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-11-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 18:01 IST
Russia said on Wednesday it was banning entry to 52 Irish politicians including Prime Minister Micheal Martin, accusing Dublin of waging "an aggressive anti-Russian propaganda campaign". The ban - also including Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, the foreign, justice and finance ministers and a number of parliamentarians - was the latest in a barrage of largely symbolic moves by Russia against prominent figures from Western countries that have condemned its war in Ukraine.

As a member of the European Union, Ireland has joined sanctions against Russia over its Feb. 24 invasion and the two countries have expelled some of each other's diplomats. Moscow also demanded an apology in March after a man drove a lorry through the gates of its Dublin embassy to protest against the war.

