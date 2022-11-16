Left Menu

Greek shipping ministry says two Greek vessels detained by Tehran have been released

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 16-11-2022 18:31 IST
  • Greece

Greece's shipping ministry said on Wednesday that two Greek-flagged vessels seized by Tehran in May have been released after months of negotiations between the two sides.

Confirming an earlier Reuters report, the ministry said that the vessels Prudent Warrior and Delta Poseidon have left Iran.

