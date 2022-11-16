UK foreign minister Cleverly: not rushing to judgement on Poland missile
The full details of the circumstances of a missile which hit Poland on Tuesday are not yet known and Britain will not rush to judgment, foreign minister James Cleverly told parliament.
Poland and NATO have said the missile was likely a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences rather than a Russian strike.
