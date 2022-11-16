Sudan's pro-democracy coalition says it has reached a framework agreement with the military

Sudan's Forces of Freedom and Change coalition said it has reached a framework agreement with the military to end the country's political deadlock since an October 2021 coup.

A second stage of talks to be launched will discuss four topics, which are transitional justice, dismantling the Bashir regime, security sector reform, and the Juba Peace Agreement, three coalition sources told Reuters.

