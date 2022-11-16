Left Menu

Ukrainian access to missile probe needs Polish, U.S. approval, says Polish president

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-11-2022 20:12 IST
Both Poland and the United States would have to agree to Ukraine taking part in the investigation into a missile that landed in a village in southeastern Poland, the Polish president said on Wednesday.

"The proceedings are conducted by Polish and American experts and if anyone was to be allowed to take part in these proceedings it would need at least the agreement of both parties," Andrzej Duda told a news conference.

