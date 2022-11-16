Ukraine's president says Ukrainian missile did not cause blast in Poland - agency
Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 22:08 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was quoted by Interfax Ukraine news agency as saying on Wednesday he had no doubt that an explosion that killed two people in Poland was not caused by a Ukrainian missile.
"I have no doubt that it was not our missile," he was quoted as telling Ukrainian media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- Ukrainian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Advertisement