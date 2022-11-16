At least four killed in gun attack in Iran's Khuzestan province - state media
At least four people were killed in Iran's southwestern province of Khuzestan on Wednesday in what state media described as a terrorist attack. Iran's state TV said five others were wounded in the attack at the Bazaar of the city of Izeh. The Semi-official ISNA news agency said two motorists opened fire on people.
Iran's state TV said five others were wounded in the attack at the Bazaar of the city of Izeh. The Semi-official ISNA news agency said two motorists opened fire on people. Iran's ethnic Arab minority, who mostly live in Khuzestan, have joined weeks of protests sparked by the death in custody of young Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16. ISNA said a child, a woman and two members of Iran's volunteer Basij militia were killed in the attack.
Last month, Islamic state claimed responsibility for a shrine attack in the Iranian city of Shiraz that killed 15 people and injured dozens.
