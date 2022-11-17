Left Menu

Reports: Myanmar releases 4 foreign prisoners in amnesty

Myanmar media outlets are reporting the countrys military-controlled government has announced has released an Australian academic, a Japanese filmmaker and an ex-British diplomat as part of a prisoner amnesty to mark the countrys National Victory Day.Governments spokesperson Maj. Gen Zaw Min Tun told the Voice of Myanmar and Yangon Media Group on Thursday that Sean Turnell, Toru Kubota and Vicky Bowman, as well as an unidentified American, had been released and deported.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 17-11-2022 08:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 08:41 IST
Myanmar media outlets are reporting the country's military-controlled government has announced has released an Australian academic, a Japanese filmmaker and an ex-British diplomat as part of a prisoner amnesty to mark the country's National Victory Day.

Government's spokesperson Maj. Gen Zaw Min Tun told the Voice of Myanmar and Yangon Media Group on Thursday that Sean Turnell, Toru Kubota and Vicky Bowman, as well as an unidentified American, had been released and deported. There was no immediate independent confirmation they had been released. Turnell, 58, an associate professor in economics at Sydney's Macquarie University, was arrested by security forces at a hotel in Yangon. He was sentenced in September to three years in prison for violating the country's official secrets law and immigration law. Kubota, a 26-year-old Tokyo-based documentary filmmaker, was arrested on July 30 by plainclothes police in Yangon after taking images and videos of a small flash protest against the military takeover last year. He was convicted last month by the prison court of incitement for participating in the protest and other charges and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Bowman, 56, a former British ambassador to Myanmar was arrested with her husband, a Myanmar national, in Yangon in August. She was given a one-year prison term in September by the prison count for failing to register her residence.

