China to adopt consensus reached in talks with United States, ministry says

China will adopt key consensus measures decided in talks between President Xi Jinping and U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, the Asian nation's commerce ministry said on Thursday. "We will carefully implement key consensus reached by both leaders and will publish information in time when we have it," Shu added.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-11-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 13:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
China will adopt key consensus measures decided in talks between President Xi Jinping and U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, the Asian nation's commerce ministry said on Thursday. Sound and stable development for China and U.S. economic and trade co-operation will benefit both countries and the world, ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told a regular news conference in the Chinese capital.

Referring to talks held at a summit of the G20 grouping in the Indonesian resort island of Bali, Shu added that both countries should work together and create conditions for economic and trade co-operation. "We will carefully implement key consensus reached by both leaders and will publish information in time when we have it," Shu added.

