China is making a plan to speed up COVID vaccinations - Chinese health expert

A Chinese health expert on Thursday said relevant government departments are making a plan to speed up COVID vaccinations and will release information to the public in due course.

Shen Hongbing, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, made the comments at a press conference when answering a question about when the country would allow foreign vaccines to be used among the Chinese public.

