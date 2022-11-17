China is making a plan to speed up COVID vaccinations - Chinese health expert
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-11-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 13:35 IST
- Country:
- China
A Chinese health expert on Thursday said relevant government departments are making a plan to speed up COVID vaccinations and will release information to the public in due course.
Shen Hongbing, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, made the comments at a press conference when answering a question about when the country would allow foreign vaccines to be used among the Chinese public.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement