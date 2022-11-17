Iran accuses Israel and Western intelligence services of planning civil war in Iran - foreign minister on Twitter
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-11-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 14:15 IST
Iran's foreign minister accused Israel and Western intelligence services of planning to divide Iran and start a civil war on Thursday, a day after seven people were killed in the southwestern city of Izeh in what state media presented as a "terrorist attack".
"Various security services, Israel and some Western politicians who have made plans for civil war, destruction and the disintegration of Iran, should know that Iran is not Libya or Sudan," Hossein Amirabdollahian tweeted, adding that Iranians would not fall for such plans.
