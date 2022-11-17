Myanmar junta to free Suu Kyi's Australian adviser in prisoner amnesty

Myanmar's military rulers have granted amnesty to Sean Turnell, an Australian economist and former adviser to democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi, and almost 6,000 other prisoners to mark a national holiday, state media reported on Thursday.

Former British ambassador to Myanmar, Vicky Bowman, and her Burmese artist husband Ko Htein Lin were among those also to be released, along with U.S. citizen Kyaw Htay Oo and Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota. The four foreigners were given amnesty "for the relationship with other countries and also for humanitarian purposes", and had been asked to leave the country, state media said. It was not immediately clear when they would be released.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military's coup in February last year, when it arrested civilian leaders including Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, ending a decade of tentative democracy. The coup sparked nationwide protests that were often violently shut down, leading to thousands of arrests and fuelling an armed resistance movement.

Two witnesses told Reuters they saw a bus leave the notorious Insein Prison in the commercial capital Yangon on Thursday afternoon, with some of those named in the amnesty onboard. Turnell and Bowman were among those held at Insein Prison. The witnesses also saw a car with tinted widows leaving the prison, but said it was unclear who was inside.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong welcomed reports regarding Turnell, who found guilty of violating a state secrets law and sentenced in September to three years in jail. "Professor Turnell continues to be our first priority," Wong said on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Wong said Australia was considering imposing sanctions on Myanmar. 'HOSTAGE TACTICS'

Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government said it was heartened by the amnesty, but said the world should not be duped by the junta. "These types of hostage tactics by the junta should not fool the international community into believing that the military has changed its colours," said Htin Linn Aung, an NUG minister and spokesperson.

Bowman, Britain's ambassador from 2002-2006 and now head of a group that promotes ethical business in Myanmar, had been jailed for immigration violations. Kubota was last month sentenced to 10 years in prison for violating sedition and communications laws.

Japan's chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the government had been informed Kubota was healthy and would return home as early as Friday. "We will continue to demand Myanmar to take specific and appropriate actions to rebuild democratic society, and to solve problems peacefully and seriously," Matsuno told a regular briefing.

Altogether 5,774 prisoners were granted amnesty. Others to be released included 11 celebrities plus Kyaw Tint Swe, a former minister and a close aide to Suu Kyi, according to state media. A junta spokesperson did not answer Reuters' phone calls seeking comment.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), which has been documenting the military's crackdown, said the junta had freed the foreigners to ease political pressure. "Yet again, political prisoners are being used as bargaining chips," it said.

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch, said people should not be jailed for expressing political views. "One hopes this release will not be a one-off event but rather the start of a process by the junta to release all political prisoners," he told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)