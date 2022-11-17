Left Menu

Ukraine controls 1% of Luhansk region - Russian-installed official

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-11-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 15:43 IST
Ukraine controls 1% of Luhansk region - Russian-installed official
Ukrainian forces control around 1% of territory in the eastern region of Luhansk, the RIA Novosti news agency cited the Russian-installed head of the area as saying on Thursday.

The Moscow-backed administrator Leonid Pasechnik said Ukraine controlled the village of Belogorovka and two other settlements in the region.

Russia has declared the Luhansk region its own after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and non-representative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

