Ukraine controls 1% of Luhansk region - Russian-installed official
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-11-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 15:43 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian forces control around 1% of territory in the eastern region of Luhansk, the RIA Novosti news agency cited the Russian-installed head of the area as saying on Thursday.
The Moscow-backed administrator Leonid Pasechnik said Ukraine controlled the village of Belogorovka and two other settlements in the region.
Russia has declared the Luhansk region its own after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and non-representative.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Kyiv
- Moscow
- RIA Novosti
- Ukrainian
- Leonid Pasechnik
- Luhansk
- Russian
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
HC asks Delhi Police to trace man, 3-yr-old Ukrainian son on mother's plea
Russia detains Ukrainian man for plot to sabotage Crimea power line, FSB says
Russian 'blackmail' failed over grain deal - Ukrainian presidential aide
Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports
Russia rejoins key deal on wartime Ukrainian grain exports