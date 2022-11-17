Pakistan's apex court dismisses petition to stop Imran Khan's protest march

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition to stop the protest march of former prime minister Imran Khan by observing that it was a political issue and should be resolved politically.

Senator Kamran Murtaza of the ruling coalition had filed the petition against the long march by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which 70-year-old Khan has billed as 'Haqeeqi Azadi' (real freedom) march.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justices Athar Minallah and Ayesha Malik heard the plea.

After detailed arguments by the parties, the chief justice said that ''it is a political problem that can be solved politically''.

The court then dismissed the senator's petition.

During the arguments, the chief justice also remarked that parliament should be strengthened to address the political issues faced by the country.

''You are a senator, strengthen the parliament,'' he said addressing the petitioner.

The chief justice also clarified that the apex court would intervene if there was a clear threat of constitutional violation, adding that the constitution allows everyone to hold peaceful protest but it should be within the confines of the law.

Justice Minallah observed that the executive enjoyed wide-ranging powers to deal with any law and order situation and the powers of the administration and parliament would be weakened due to intervention by the judiciary.

Justice Malik asked about the mechanism by the government to regulate the protest.

Additional Attorney General Chaudhry Amir Rehman told the court that the administration had asked Khan's party to hold a rally in Rawat, about 25-km from Islamabad and also sought an affidavit from the PTI to remain peaceful but it had not provided it so far.

The march began on October 28 from Lahore and is on its way towards Islamabad. The PTI has announced plans to hold a historic power show in the capital and also sought permission for it but the government has not granted it.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan. The US has denied the allegations.

The cricketer-turned-politician, the only Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament, is seeking fresh general elections. However, the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is opposed to holding elections now. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023.

The long march is expected to reach Islamabad in the last week of November. Khan has announced that he will join the long march in Rawalpindi.

