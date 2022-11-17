Japan PM says conveyed concerns to China's Xi about peace in Taiwan Strait
Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 18:37 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida conveyed concerns to Chinese leader Xi Jinping over peace in the Taiwan Strait, Kishida said on Thursday.
The Japanese premier spoke after a summit between the two leaders held in Thailand, which marks the first leadership-level talks between the two countries in almost three years.
He said he reaffirmed with Xi they would communicate closely on all levels and said they agreed that Russia must not use the nuclear option in Ukraine. He declined to say what Xi said on the issue.
