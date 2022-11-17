Family visit Egyptian-British hunger striker, say his condition deteriorated severely
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-11-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 19:34 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The sister of the Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah said close relatives had been able to visit him in prison in Egypt for the first time in weeks, but he had deteriorated severely after escalating then breaking his hunger strike.
"Alaa deteriorated severely in the past 2 weeks, but at least they got to see him," Mona Seif said in a Twitter post on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nobel winners call attention to Egypt political prisoners
British PM Sunak reverses decision on COP27, says will attend climate summit in Egypt
Egypt calls for pledge fulfilments at climate conference
Acting leader of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood dies at 85 - statement
War fallout, aid demands overshadow climate talks in Egypt